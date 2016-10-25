Quantcast
Clapp Communications wins big at 2016 Platinum PR Awards

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2016

Clapp Communications, a public relations and marketing communications agency based in Baltimore, took home the top award in the “External Publication” category at PR News’ 2016 Platinum PR Awards Oct. 19 at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Clapp was honored for its composition of Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police ’s After Action Review report. ...

