Courtney Sagal and Anna Lincoln Whitehurst | Irvine Nature Center

Irvine Nature Center has promoted Courtney Sagal to director of operations and Anna Lincoln Whitehurst to director of development.

Sagal was formerly the director of community engagement. Courtney is a graduate of Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University, and has been at Irvine for eight years.

Whitehurst filled the vacancy left by Janet Harvey, who is retiring. She was formerly Irvine’s director of major gifts and spearheaded the $3.5-million endowment campaign. She has been with Irvine for three years.

