Donna Brazile addresses WikiLeaks controversy at Md. women’s luncheon

From the start of Tuesday’s Network 2000 (now the Executive Alliance) luncheon at Martin’s West, interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile did not shy away from talking about the controversy surrounding her alleged “tip off” of debate questions to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the primary that surfaced as part of WikiLeaks’ release of hacked emails.

After Brazile was introduced at the event, she came on stage and joked that WikiLeaks doctored her resume.

“I’m only 21, I haven’t started me career yet,” she said.

Brazile and conservative commentator and formal presidential adviser Mary Matalin spoke at the annual luncheon about women and politics.

The aforementioned emailed was allegedly sent to a top Clinton campaign official and featured a question Brazile allegedly received ahead of a CNN Town Hall in March. Brazile responded to the hack a few weeks ago by saying the emails were doctored.

Matalin, a longtime friend of Brazile’s defended her friend’s actions, saying it is an operative’s job to look out for a party candidate.

“Of the many pieces of idiocy, that’s not one of them,” said Matalin.

Brazile said she has talked to RNC Chairman Reince Priebus about being vigilant against future hacks.

“I want to release my anger and get my joy back,” said Brazile. “It has been the most horrific experience being involved in that.”