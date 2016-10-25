Quantcast
Editorial Advisory Board: Legalize stun guns throughout Maryland

By: Editorial Advisory Board October 25, 2016

A handful of Maryland jurisdictions, Baltimore city and Annapolis among them, bar people from possessing stun guns to defend themselves even in their own homes. Those restrictions should be lifted. In deciding a case from Massachusetts, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court said last March that the Second Amendment covers more than just firearms. The court, in ...

