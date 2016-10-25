FEATURED MOVER | Niela Magwood-Phoenix, VAYA Pharma

VAYA Pharma, a medical foods company and specialty division of Enzymotec Ltd., announced the appointment of Niela Magwood-Phoenix as director of human resources. Magwood-Phoenix brings a strong background in human resources management, having previously served as director of human resources for SMART Pain Management. Magwood-Phoenix has also held senior human resources roles with Ravenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Benelogic and Planned Parenthood of Maryland. She is PHR and SHRM-CP certified. When she’s not in the office, Magwood-Phoenix devotes some of her off-work time to Alternative Directions, where she serves as a board member and chair of its marketing committee. Alternative Directions is a Baltimore-based statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1979 that helps men and women in prison and those leaving prison become independent, responsible citizens. It provides civil legal pro-se services to those in prison and comprehensive case management to those returning to their communities. ADI also educates the public and policy makers about the barriers former prisoners face when reentering society.

ABOUT NIELA MAGWOOD-PHOENIX

Resides in:

Mt Washington

Education:

Attended McDonogh for High School (Go Eagles!), Morgan State University for undergrad and received a degree in business administration. Received a Master’s in Business Management with a concentration in human resources from University of Phoenix. I’ve held my PHR certification since 2008.

How did you get involved with Alternative Directions?

ADI is an awesome organization that helps reduce recidivism in Baltimore. They support the transition of women from prison to being active members of the community. One of my favorite aspects of ADI’s work is that it is family centric and addresses the impact on children during the transition home for parents. I became involved with them through an excellent program sponsored by Associated Black Charities that educates participants on board governance then helps place people on nonprofit boards. The program is fantastic and an opportunity to network with and meet like-minded service-oriented professionals.

If you had not chosen human resources as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have been a psychiatrist. In some respects, I feel like HR people must have some of the same skills. For example, maneuvering rationally and legally through employee relations issues, ability to resolve conflict, active listening skills, empathy, insight into human behavior, etc.

Favorite vacation:

I’ve traveled to a good number of places and by far Germany is my favorite! The people are warm and inviting, it’s clean, charming and then there’s the autobahn… What fun! When you return to the states you feel like the cars are moving in slow motion.

When I want to relax, I … :

I watch cartoons. I’m a big fan of Adult Swim. I enjoy spending time with my family, laughing and playing music when I want to relax.

Favorite musician, movies:

Prince, all-time favorite musician. “The Never Ending Story” and “Seven Pounds” are my two favorite movies. I bred Afghan Hounds and named all 11 of them after characters from “The Never Ending Story.”

Favorite quotation:

“The mind is everything. What you think you become.” — Buddha. I believe we create our paths with our very thoughts. If you don’t believe you can do something, you won’t. In periods of self-doubt reach out to the people who love you so they can build you back up.

