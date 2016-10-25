HealthWell Foundation launches new breast cancer fund

Share this: Email

The HealthWell Foundation, a Germantown-based, independent nonprofit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has launched a new fund to provide financial assistance to individuals living with breast cancer. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to$15,000 in copayment and premium assistance to eligible Medicare patients with annual household incomes up to 400 percent ...