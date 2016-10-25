Quantcast
Kagan: Supreme Court gender diversity positive sign to youth

By: Associated Press Bruce Schreiner October 25, 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gender diversity on the U.S. Supreme Court sends a positive message to young girls and boys, who hear "women's voices coming from all over the place" as the three female justices join in asking questions during oral arguments, Justice Elena Kagan said Monday. "None of us are shrinking violets," Kagan said of herself ...

