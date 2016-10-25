Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland offers new accessible voting system for the blind

By: Associated Press October 25, 2016

Maryland will have a new accessible voting system for the blind this election. Attorney General Brian Frosh is joining with officials from the National Federation of the Blind in Baltimore on Tuesday to demonstrate the machines. New ballot-marking devices will be available at early voting centers and polling places on Election Day. They are compliant with the American ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo