Truck crashes, spills lumber on Intercounty Connector

By: Associated Press October 25, 2016

REDLAND — Some westbound lanes of the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County have been closed after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled lumber on the road. The crash occurred Monday night in Redland and only two of the westbound lanes of traffic were getting by Tuesday morning on Maryland Route 200. A hazmat crew was called to ...

