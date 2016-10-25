Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. officials frustrated over FBI headquarters site selection delay

By: Capital News Service Sydney Tonic and Kimberly Escobar October 25, 2016

WASHINGTON — Maryland officials expressed frustration Tuesday over the federal government’s decision to delay picking a site for the FBI’s consolidated headquarters until March. The General Services Administration had been expected to make a decision in December, but the agency said Monday it was putting off action for an additional three months. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, released ...

