Network 2000 changes name to Executive Alliance

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 25, 2016

Network 2000, a Maryland organization dedicated the advancement of professional women has changed its name to Executive Alliance – A Catalyst for Women Leaders in Maryland, the organization announced Tuesday during its annual Women of Excellence luncheon. Ann Quinn, the organization's president, said the change was brought on by the need to update the organization’s name ...

