1st Mariner Bank, the largest independently owned bank in Baltimore, added Stephen Smidt, Debra McSweeney, Lindsay Guckert and Barb Ritenour as branch managers.

Smidt will oversee daily operations in the Severna Park branch while McSweeney is in charge of the Bel Air branch, Guckert in the Hickory branch and Ritenour in the Glen Burnie branch.

