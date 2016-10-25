Quantcast
Under Armour reports third quarter earnings

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 25, 2016

Under Armour beat investor expectations by $0.04 in its third quarter earnings release on Tuesday. The Baltimore sports brand's net revenues increased 22 percent to $1.47 billion compared to $1.20 billion in the prior year's period.  Operating income increased 16 percent to $199 million compared with $171 million this time last year.  Net income was up ...

