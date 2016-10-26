Maryland Legal Aid announces an exciting full-time employment opportunity for a Director of Advocacy for Elder Law and Health Care to qualified applicants who will lead, coordinate and support Maryland Legal Aid’s elder law and health care advocacy statewide, including its work related to older adults and persons with disabilities; provide leadership, mentoring, co-counseling, lead counseling, technical assistance, and expertise on elder law and health care cases, including assistance with impact advocacy efforts and appeals, to attorneys and paralegals in all Maryland Legal Aid offices; and handle health care and elder cases individually where appropriate. For a complete job description and to apply, submit resumé and cover letter online at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or copy this URL https://home.eease.adp.com/recruit2/?id=15462371&t=1.

