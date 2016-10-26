Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ex-coal CEO argues he’s wrongly imprisoned after 29 deaths

By: Associated Press Matthew Barakat October 26, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was wrongly convicted and sent to prison because jury instructions made it too easy to conclude that he willfully violated safety rules at a West Virginia coal mine, his attorneys argued Wednesday. Blankenship, 66, ran the coal company that owned West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine, where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo