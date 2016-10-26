Francis H. “Hall” Chaney III | Chaney Enterprises

Chaney Enterprises has announced the promotion of Francis H. “Hall” Chaney III to president. Previously executive vice president, Chaney assumes responsibility for all aspects of the Gambrills-based concrete manufacturer, aggregate supplier and source of construction materials and supplies. Chaney represents the third-generation to lead the company founded in 1962 by his grandfather, Eugene “Babe” Chaney and later led by his father, Francis H. Chaney II, who currently serves as chairman of the board. Reporting directly to CEO Bill Childs, Hall Chaney is responsible for all aspects of ensuring Chaney Enterprises’ success and sustainability.

