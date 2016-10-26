Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Oct. 27, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2016

Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure, Jurisdiction: Where wife filed a custody action in Puerto Rico and father sought a temporary restraining order for custody of his child in Maryland under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, the circuit court did not err in entering an the order in his favor because Maryland was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo