Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore mother sues police after son was killed in chase

By: Associated Press October 26, 2016

The mother of a baby killed during a police chase in northeast Baltimore is suing Baltimore County Police. Media outlets report that on Nov. 1, 2015, Teaira Smallwood was waiting for a bus with her daughter and infant son. Meanwhile, authorities say county police were chasing 38-year-old Wayne Green after he crashed into an empty police cruiser ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo