Quantcast
Don't Miss

Delaney, Hoeber speaking at forum in western Maryland

By: Associated Press October 26, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — U.S. Rep. John Delaney and Republican challenger Amie Hoeber are speaking at a breakfast forum in Hagerstown. Green Party candidate George Gluck is also scheduled to speak Wednesday at the event sponsored by the Hagerstown-Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The Democratic incumbent's bid for a third term representing the 6th Congressional District is considered the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo