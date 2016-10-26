Quantcast
Don't Miss

Van Hollen and Szeliga set for televised US Senate debate

By: Associated Press October 26, 2016

Rep. Chris Van Hollen and Del. Kathy Szeliga will be taking part in a televised debate. The debate between the two candidates for U.S. Senate on WJZ-TV is scheduled for Wednesday. It's being sponsored by The Baltimore Sun, the League of Women Voters and the University of Baltimore. Van Hollen is a seven-term Democrat in the U.S. House ...

