Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. education official resigns, slams Gov. Hogan as threat to board’s independence

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Donna St. George October 26, 2016

The vice president of the Maryland State Board of Education resigned Tuesday, slamming Gov. Larry Hogan's recent executive orders that set the opening of school after Labor Day as not respecting the board's independence and potentially putting students at academic risk. S. James Gates Jr., a highly recognized physicist and professor at the University of Maryland ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo