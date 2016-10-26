Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Metro industrial market keeps picking up steam

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 26, 2016

The industrial market in the Baltimore metro area continued its recent strong performance through the third quarter of this year, and it doesn’t appear poised to slow down. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC’s third-quarter overview, by Sage Policy Group economist Anirban Basu, found the metro warehouse market net absorbed 133,000 square feet in the quarter. ...
