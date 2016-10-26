PHOTOS: Md. attorneys recognized at MVLS pro bono awards ceremony

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono legal services to low-income Marylanders was proud to honor area lawyers during its “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards Oct. 5 at the Renaissance Hotel. The awards honor those who have made noteworthy contributions to the delivery of pro bono legal services over the past year. The event drew 250 guests and 16 sponsors also raised more than $33,000 for MVLS pro bono civil legal services.

