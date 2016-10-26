PHOTOS: Md. attorneys recognized at MVLS pro bono awards ceremony

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono legal services to low-income Marylanders was proud to honor area lawyers during its “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards Oct. 5 at the Renaissance Hotel. The awards honor those who have made noteworthy contributions to the delivery of pro bono legal services over the past year. The event drew 250 guests and 16 sponsors also raised more than $33,000 for MVLS pro bono civil legal services.
From left, Susan Tucker Preston, Kerry Staton, Evelyn Knolle and Christopher Rahl are all smiles at the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS submitted photo)
Members of the University of Baltimore School of Law Civil Advocacy Clinic were presented with the MVLS Partnership Award during the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS submitted photo)
Members of the law firm Gallagher & Hansen LLP were presented with the MVLS Law Firm of the Year Award during the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS Submitted photo)
From left, MLSC Executive Director Susan Erlichman, Nevett Steele Jr. and Betsey Steele attended the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS Submitted photo)
MVLS Volunteer of the Year Joseph K. Githuku, right, shows off his award with MVLS Board President Mary T. Keating during the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS submitted photo)
From left, Tiffany A. Devonshire, Deb Seltzer, MVLS Executive Director Bonnie A. Sullivan, Harriet Robinson and Darren Margolis enjoy a conversation at the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS Submitted Photo)
From left, Kathleen Meredith, the Hon. Andrea M. Leahy and Sharon Goldsmith pose for a photo at the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel.
From left, Mary T. Keating, Constance Hare, Darren Margolis and Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, the chief judge of the Court of Appeals take time out for a photo during the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. Hare and Margolis received the MVLS 20 Year Volunteer Awards, having taken a pro bono case every year for the past 20 years. (MVLS submitted photo)
From left, Elva Tillman, Jack Condliffe and Mike Millemann attended the “Celebrate Pro Bono” awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS submitted photo)
Award recipients display their awards during the "Celebrate Pro Bono" awards at the Renaissance Hotel. (MVLS submitted photo)
