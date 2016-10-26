Quantcast
Vornado said to mull selling Washington unit to Md. firm

By: Bloomberg Ed Hammond October 26, 2016

Vornado Realty Trust, the landlord led by Steven Roth, has held talks to spin off and sell its Washington, D.C., business to closely held rival JBG Cos., according to people familiar with the matter. Under a plan that has been discussed, the Washington portfolio, which includes more than 16 million square feet (1.5 million square meters) ...

