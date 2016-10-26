Walker & Dunlop to acquire Elkins Mortgage

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire George Elkins Mortgage Banking Company, an independent mortgage broker. Elkins has served as the direct loan origination arm for an array of life insurance companies, banks, trusts, pension funds, thrifts and other private capital sources since 1922. Headquartered in California, ...