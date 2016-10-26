Quantcast
Don't Miss

Wild West court for patent ‘trolls’ may be tamed

Crackdown on nuisance suits, savvier judges means Texas courthouse no longer as friendly for tech cases

By: Bloomberg Susan Decker October 26, 2016

Apple Inc. and Dell Inc. found an unlikely ally when they were sued over a patent for camera technology in a courthouse that has a reputation for siding against big companies in such fights: the judge. The Marshall, Texas, jurist not only threw out the case last month, he encouraged them to try and get compensation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo