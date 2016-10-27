Quantcast
AbsoluteCARE signs on with GKV

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

GKV, a Baltimore-based integrated marketing firm, has been chosen as agency of record for AbsoluteCARE, a population health management company with centers in Baltimore and Atlanta. GKV will begin working immediately to develop the brand’s position and messaging for each of its different audiences, as well as websites, video assets and other collateral materials to ...

