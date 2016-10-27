Quantcast
Online privacy may be boosted by new FCC data rules

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel October 27, 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — New privacy rules may make it easier to escape at least some online tracking. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved rules that require internet service providers like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to ask customers' permission to use or share much of their data. That could potentially make it harder for them to ...

