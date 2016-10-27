Quantcast
CORNELL HARVEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Transferred intent A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Cornell Harvey, of first degree murder of 15-month-old Carter Scott (“Carter”), and conspiracy and attempted first degree murder of Carter’s father, Rashaw Scott. The court sentenced appellant to life imprisonment on the murder conviction, life imprisonment ...

