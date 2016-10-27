Quantcast
Cushman & Wakefield’s Pinkard to be honored by Broadway League

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Walter D. Pinkard Jr., a senior adviser with Cushman & Wakefield, will be given the Broadway League’s Star of Touring Broadway Award Nov. 1 at at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. Ronald Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, will present the award to Pinkard before the curtain rises for the opening night performance of Rodgers ...

