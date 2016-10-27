Quantcast
Don't Miss

Divided Md. court affirms battered wife’s murder conviction

Court of Special Appeals rejects self-defense claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 27, 2016

A divided Maryland appeals court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a woman who hired a man to kill her husband, who she said had physically, verbally and psychologically abused her for more than 25 years.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo