Early voting begins in Maryland

By: Associated Press October 27, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Early voting is beginning in Maryland. Voters will be able to start casting ballots on Thursday. Early voting polls will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 3. Statewide, there will be at least 64 early voting centers. The number of centers in each county is determined by the number of ...

