ERIC NIKWAN BARNETT, SR. V. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Bias toward police witness Eric Nikwan Barnett, Sr., appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Harford County of conspiracy to distribute methylone, a Schedule I non-narcotic drug. Barnett was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, with all but six years suspended, and five years’ supervised probation. In his ...

