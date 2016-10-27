Quantcast
At Etan Patz case retrial, the (ex-)jury is in – the audience

By: Associated Press October 27, 2016

NEW YORK — They spent four emotionally draining, inconclusive months on jury duty in one of America's most notorious missing-child cases. But over a year after hitting a deadlock, some jurors now feel a duty not to let it go. Eight former jurors and alternates were in the audience of a New York courtroom last week ...

