Europ Assistance to lay off at Bethesda headquarters

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

A Maryland firm that provides crisis assistance internationally is laying off some local workers. Europ Assistance USA Inc., which operates as Generali Global Assistance, plans to shed 36 workers through Jan. 6 at its headquarters on East-West Highway in Bethesda. Layoffs have already begun. Angela Kinsella, head of human resources at Europ Assistance, said the layoffs were part of a ...

