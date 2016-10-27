Europ Assistance to lay off at Bethesda headquarters

Share this: Email

A Maryland firm that provides crisis assistance internationally is laying off some local workers. Europ Assistance USA Inc., which operates as Generali Global Assistance, plans to shed 36 workers through Jan. 6 at its headquarters on East-West Highway in Bethesda. Layoffs have already begun. Angela Kinsella, head of human resources at Europ Assistance, said the layoffs were part of a ...