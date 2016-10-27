FAYETTA COLLICK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Assault A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Fayetta Collick, appellant, of second-degree assault following a domestic dispute on September 15, 2015, with her then 15-year-old daughter. The circuit court sentenced appellant to a prison term of one year, with all but 179 days suspended, to be ...