Jean B. Lewis | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union has appointed Jean B. Lewis to its board of directors. Lewis has been a member of the credit union for more than 40 years and will support governing functions. She served more than 33 years at Lucent Technologies and retired with the company in project and customer service management. In addition to her role on the credit union’s board, Lewis is an active volunteer with several civic and community service organizations including the Carroll County Relations Commission, Board of Elections and NAACP of Carroll County.

