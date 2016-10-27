Julia Watkins and Kelly Nagle | Visit Baltimore

Visit Baltimore announced that Julia Watkins has joined the organization as its public relations manager and Kelly Nagle as its new director of communications.

Watkins will be responsible for assisting the communications department through proactive media outreach, handling ongoing writing projects, and leading public relation efforts with international, local and convention and group tour media.

Nagle will be responsible for providing proactive and strategic direction in the development and management of Baltimore’s national publicity efforts, and securing positive earned media coverage in Baltimore’s key feeder markets.

