Quantcast
Don't Miss

Julia Watkins and Kelly Nagle | Visit Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Kelly Nagle

Kelly Nagle

Julia Watkins

Julia Watkins

Visit Baltimore announced that Julia Watkins has joined the organization as its public relations manager and Kelly Nagle as its new director of communications.

Watkins will be responsible for assisting the communications department through proactive media outreach, handling ongoing writing projects, and leading public relation efforts with international, local and convention and group tour media.

Nagle will be responsible for providing proactive and strategic direction in the development and management of Baltimore’s national publicity efforts, and securing positive earned media coverage in Baltimore’s key feeder markets.

 

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo