Quantcast
Don't Miss

Senior Md. corrections investigators out of jobs following internal affairs probe

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ovetta Wiggins October 27, 2016

Weeks after federal prosecutors arrested 80 people in a widespread bribery and drug conspiracy inside a Maryland prison, two senior Corrections Department employees who helped in the probe say they have been fired. Steven F. Geppi, the agency's director of investigation, intelligence and fugitive apprehension, and Debra Gonzalez Morin, the chief of intelligence, said they were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo