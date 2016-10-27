Quantcast
Earth Networks launches weather-smart energy efficiency service

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

A Maryland weather, lightning and greenhouse gas monitoring and strategy company has launched a service that utility companies can use to help homes and large organizations cut energy costs while maintaining personal comfort. Germantown-based Earth Networks Inc.'s service, called Connected Savings, integrates Internet-connected smart home devices with proprietary weather data and the company's predictive algorithms. Connected Savings replaces a similar ...

