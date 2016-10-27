Md. CASA raises $50,000 at Baltimore Running Festival

Share this: Email

Nore than 190 runners and walkers joined the Towson-based Maryland CASA Association and local Court Appointed Special Advocate programs as “superheroes for children” Oct. 15 at the 16th Annual Baltimore Running Festival to raise nearly $50,000 to expand their advocacy services for abused and neglected children. Maryland CASA Association supports the work of 15 CASA programs ...