Md. firm awarded $1M VA construction contract

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NIKA, a Rockville-based provider of architecture, engineering, facilities and operations and maintenance solutions to government, was recently awarded a $1 million contract to design the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' new South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic in Riverview, Florida. The facility will comprise approximately 50,000 square feet of net usable area and be a prominent anchor within the regional veteran ...