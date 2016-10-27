Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm awarded $1M VA construction contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

NIKA, a Rockville-based provider of architecture, engineering, facilities and operations and maintenance solutions to government, was recently awarded a $1 million contract to design the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' new South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic in Riverview, Florida. The facility will comprise approximately 50,000 square feet of net usable area and be a prominent anchor within the regional veteran ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo