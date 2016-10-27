Quantcast
More than 3,500 rape kits left untested in Maryland

By: Associated Press October 27, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Data shows that thousands of rape kits in Maryland have not been tested. Citing figures obtained under the state Public Information Act, The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland police have left over 3,500 of the kits untested. Advocates for rape victims say that number shows that police are not investigating all sexual assaults cases thoroughly. State lawmakers ...

