Purple Cherry Architects wins magazine design awards

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Purple Cherry Architects, an Annapolis-based architecture and interior design firm specializing in custom luxury homes and interiors, won three Annapolis Home Magazine Builder & Fine Design Awards Oct. 13 at the Westin of Annapolis. The firm won in the categories of Outdoor Living (Pool House on Harness Creek), Whole House Interior Design (Waterfront Home in Bay ...

