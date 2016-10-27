Quantcast
ROCHELLE BOYD v. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND MENTAL HYGIENE

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Administrative law -- Termination of employment -- Substantial evidence  On May 29, 2014, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (“Department”), appellee, terminated Rochelle Boyd, appellant, from her position as Director of Payroll. Appellant appealed her termination to the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”), and an Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) upheld the Department’s action. In turn, ...

