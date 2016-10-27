Quantcast
SHAWN M. LALZARE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police Shawn Lalzare, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine. Appellant asks a single question on appeal: Did the suppression court err when it denied his motion to suppress statements he made ...

