SAGE Dining Services, Inc., a growing North American company with over 250 locations, is seeking a Staff Attorney with 5-10 years of employment law experience. You will be working directly with the General Counsel AND the operations side of our business.

Excellent interpersonal skills a must. State bar membership required. For more information on this opportunity, please view:

https://www.sagedining.com/people/careers/position/13521

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

