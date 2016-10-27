Quantcast
STAFF ATTORNEY

October 27, 2016

SAGE Dining Services, Inc., a growing North American company with over 250 locations, is seeking a Staff Attorney with 5-10 years of employment law experience. You will be working directly with the General Counsel AND the operations side of our business.
Excellent interpersonal skills a must. State bar membership required. For more information on this opportunity, please view:
https://www.sagedining.com/people/careers/position/13521

