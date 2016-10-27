Quantcast
T. Rowe’s Stromberg looks abroad and within

Company investing in technology and new distribution channels

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer October 27, 2016

In a quarter that was neutral from a numbers perspective, T. Rowe Price focused its efforts on technology improvements and aggressively increasing distribution channels abroad, in line with CEO Bill Stromberg’s vision when he took over earlier this year. T. Rowe Price on Thursday reported net revenues of $1.1 billion, up 4 percent from the last ...

