TBC adds McCormick, 4 others to client roster

Baltimore-based advertising and public relations firm TBC Inc. has added McCormick & Company and four other regional companies to its roster of clients, officials said in a release Thursday. In addition to McCormick, the ad firm landed Monumental Sports Network, ZIPS Dry Cleaners, MileOne Automotive and Mid-Atlantic Eateries, operator of five Eggspectation restaurants in Virginia and ...