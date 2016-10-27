Quantcast
Don't Miss

TBC adds McCormick, 4 others to client roster

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Baltimore-based advertising and public relations firm TBC Inc. has added McCormick & Company and four other regional companies to its roster of clients, officials said in a release Thursday. In addition to McCormick, the ad firm landed Monumental Sports Network, ZIPS Dry Cleaners, MileOne Automotive and Mid-Atlantic Eateries, operator of five Eggspectation restaurants in Virginia and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo