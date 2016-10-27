Quantcast
Lawyer says Justice Thomas groped her in 1999; he denies it

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman October 27, 2016

WASHINGTON — An energy company lawyer says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas touched her inappropriately at a 1999 dinner in suburban Washington. Thomas denies the allegation. Lawyer Moira Smith says in a statement she was 23 when "Justice Thomas touched me inappropriately and without my consent." Smith was a recent graduate of Georgetown University who was spending ...

